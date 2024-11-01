Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.2 %

TOL opened at $146.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

