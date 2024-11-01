Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 143.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $605.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,890,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

