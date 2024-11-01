UBS Group Downgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Neutral

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of NEM opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after acquiring an additional 109,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,445,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 313,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

