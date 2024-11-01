Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $232.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.34. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.63 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

