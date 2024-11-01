Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Xylem Stock Down 6.5 %

Xylem stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.42 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

