Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $244,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $186.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $125.63 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.03.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate



The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

