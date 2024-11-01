VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $241.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.27.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

