Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VHT opened at $269.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.92 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

