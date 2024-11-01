Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $319.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.88 and a 12 month high of $332.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

