Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 172,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VNQ stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.58 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

