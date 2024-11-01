Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.30 and a 1-year high of $205.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

