Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOO opened at $105.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

