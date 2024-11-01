Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Position Boosted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.