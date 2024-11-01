Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

VMC opened at $273.94 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $195.70 and a fifty-two week high of $279.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.39 and its 200 day moving average is $252.18.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

