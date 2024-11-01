Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Holdings Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

