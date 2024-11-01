Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider David Baxby Purchases 5,000 Shares

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider David Baxby bought 5,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$34.17 ($22.48) per share, with a total value of A$170,825.00 ($112,384.87).
David Baxby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, David Baxby acquired 4,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$34.51 ($22.70) per share, with a total value of A$138,032.00 ($90,810.53).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.
About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.
