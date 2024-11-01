Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,355 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Exelixis by 148.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,062 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $22,455,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,906,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock worth $9,349,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

