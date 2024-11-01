Wedbush Downgrades Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to Neutral

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.83.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $174.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,085,000 after buying an additional 467,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,345,000 after buying an additional 323,400 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 401,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,139,000 after buying an additional 219,591 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,462,000 after buying an additional 214,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 313,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,542,000 after buying an additional 213,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.