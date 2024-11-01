Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) CEO Buys $138,800.00 in Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at $15,876,110.56. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $249,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 97.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

