Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Position Increased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decheng Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the second quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 3,070,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 970,859 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,581.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after purchasing an additional 585,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 152.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 399,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000.

ZNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $2.73 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

