ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
