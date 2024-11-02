1,330 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $172.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.99 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

