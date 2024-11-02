1,361 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 115.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 165.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $180.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average is $172.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $191.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.