13,899 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

