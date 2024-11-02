1,757 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,682,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,660,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jabil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,058,000 after buying an additional 106,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,404,000 after buying an additional 702,199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $523,725.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,421,476.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,981.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $523,725.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,421,476.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

