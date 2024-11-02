2,886 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $50,986,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 46.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,304,000 after acquiring an additional 312,729 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $30,174,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,402,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after purchasing an additional 269,976 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.3 %

WHR stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

