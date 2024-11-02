43,883 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 387.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.6 %

EHC stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

