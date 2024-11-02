5,022 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $49.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $59.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

