5,370 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,561,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after purchasing an additional 104,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,862 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

