78,972 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avantor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Avantor by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

