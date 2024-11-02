8X8 (EGHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. 8X8 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Trading Down 1.3 %

EGHT opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGHT

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.