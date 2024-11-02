9,710 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,495.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,495.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,656.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.