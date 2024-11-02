AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $83.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 197,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in AAR by 902.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 13.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 79,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 53,363 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AAR has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.22%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

