abrdn plc Acquires 129 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of TopBuild worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $16,158,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,832,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,707,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $353.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $249.89 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.