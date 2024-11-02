abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,625 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Solventum were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Solventum Stock Down 0.2 %

Solventum stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

