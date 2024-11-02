abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,972 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 63,235 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of eBay worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

