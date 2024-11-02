abrdn plc Purchases 322,255 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 322,255 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.38% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 292.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

