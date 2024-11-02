abrdn plc Purchases 33,752 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,317,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 176,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

XEL stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.