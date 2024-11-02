abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,080,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,799,000 after acquiring an additional 832,318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Centene by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 636,683 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Centene by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centene Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
