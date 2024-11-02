abrdn plc Sells 1,386 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

abrdn plc cut its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 906.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Yum China by 140.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

