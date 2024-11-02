Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €38.94 ($42.33) and traded as high as €42.20 ($45.87). Accor shares last traded at €41.66 ($45.28), with a volume of 892,754 shares.

Accor Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.94.

About Accor

(Get Free Report)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.