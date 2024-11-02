ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) versus OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Critical Analysis

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of ACM Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ACM Research and OriginClear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 0 4 0 3.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ACM Research presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.90%. Given ACM Research’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than OriginClear.

ACM Research has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACM Research and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research 12.26% 9.16% 5.63% OriginClear N/A N/A -9.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACM Research and OriginClear”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $557.72 million 1.91 $77.35 million $1.26 14.72 OriginClear $30,000.00 338.23 -$11.63 million N/A N/A

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Summary

ACM Research beats OriginClear on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating. The company markets and sells its products under the SAPS, TEBO, ULTRA C, ULTRA Fn, Ultra ECP, Ultra ECP map, and Ultra ECP ap trademarks through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About OriginClear

(Get Free Report)

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.