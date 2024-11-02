ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,070,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 17,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.6% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.62. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

