AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 32.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $216.00 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.51 and a 1-year high of $227.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

View Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $184,854.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,343.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.