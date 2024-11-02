Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 0.6 %
Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.