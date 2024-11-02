Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $326.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $309.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.23. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.