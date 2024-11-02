Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $326.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.12.
Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $309.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.23. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
