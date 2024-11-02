Alan Scott Sells 6,000 Shares of Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Scott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.19), for a total transaction of £47,160 ($61,159.38).

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mid Wynd International Inv Tr stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.18) on Friday. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a twelve month low of GBX 680 ($8.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 809 ($10.49). The stock has a market cap of £376.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 787.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 781.93.

Get Mid Wynd International Inv Tr alerts:

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.85. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 842.11%.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.