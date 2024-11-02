Alexander’s (ALX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

NYSE:ALX opened at $226.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 12.66. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $182.59 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 179.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

