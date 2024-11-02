Algoma Central (ALC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$180.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$215.80 million. Algoma Central had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Algoma Central Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$14.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.72. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$14.03 and a 52-week high of C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

