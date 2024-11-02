Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.50. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.32 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,758,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,849,000 after buying an additional 134,919 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 7,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,510 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth $7,663,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 487,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.